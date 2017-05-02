long-awaited resurfacing work at Riverside Approach is set to begin this week.

Traffic is to be kept away from the area for two weeks — beginning today — to allow resurfacing of the carriageway to take place.

All vehicular traffic will be temporarily prevented in Riverside Approach from the south side of its junction with Roseangle/Magdalen Yard Road to the north side of its junction with Riverside Drive.

An alternative route will be available via Riverside Drive, South Union Street, South Marketgait, Nethergate, Perth Road, Roseangle and reverse, including West Marketgait.

Pedestrian access is unaffected.

Meanwhile, a street in Broughty Ferry will close for 10 days later this month.

Panmure Street — the area between Monifieth Road to Camphill Road — will be shut from May 15 to allow for carriageway resurfacing works to be undertaken.