Dundee riders jumping for joy after making British showjumping championships

A horse-riding team has qualified to compete in a national championships – marking a historic moment for the centre they compete from.

The group of showjumpers at Claverhouse Equestrian Centre will be taking part in the British Showjumping National Championships in Stoneleigh next month.

And it’s the first time anyone from the Claverhouse club has achieved the feat.

One of the youngest riders forming part of the team is Teigan Gettie, 17, from Fintry.

She said: “I never expected it at all because we’ve not had much riding experience compared to the other teams.

“I’m a bit nervous because I’ve never been to England before but it’ll be good to represent Dundee.

“It’s like a family at Claverhouse, we have such a good team spirit.”

Teigan got her horse, Paris, at age 14 and admitted it took some work to get her to competitive level.

She said: “Four years ago, she lived in a field and she was really bad to deal with, but I knew she had a sparkle and kept riding with her.”

Teigan’s mum, Lynne, who also works at the equestrian centre shared her pride, saying: “It’s amazing.

“Three of the girls who are part of the team are from Fintry.

“Everybody is over the moon we’ve managed to do this – equestrian doesn’t get enough recognition.

“And this is a good thing for kids who come to the centre at the weekends to look up to.”

The Claver-house show-jumpers will also be represented by Rhiannon Bruce, 17, Alexandra Barr, 20, and team leader Kirsten Macpherson, 24.

Kirsten, from Fintry said: “I’m chuffed for everyone.

“We set out as part of a team for a laugh and it transpired into something more and I think it works better when there is less pressure.

“Showjumping is often perceived as an elite sport but that’s not the case. We’ve been helped by the centre’s owner and our coach, Donna Ker-ramsay.

“She doesn’t make millions and wants to make sure lessons are low priced.

“She sometimes takes kids out of school from the poorer areas of Dundee so they can take up the sport.”