Dundee reveal ticket prices for derby matches against Dundee United next season

Dundee have issued ticket prices for matches next season – including derby games against city rivals Dundee United.

For the first time in three years both Dundee clubs will be in the same division next season, with matches between the two sure to attract interest among fans.

Dens Park matches against United will be Category A, costing £26, while all other league fixtures will be Category B (£24).

The Dundee board is also to further extend the ‘super early bird’ season-ticket price until early June and now can confirm Pay at the Gate prices for next season.