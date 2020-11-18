Dundee revealed to be highest spender on Christmas decorations out of 70 council areas

When it comes to decking the halls, nobody does it quite like Dundee.

That’s according to a new survey which shows that money is no object in the City of Discovery when it comes to forking out dosh on decorations.

The research, from Christmastrees.com, ranks the city council’s spending as the highest per-head out of 70 other local authorities included in the research, at £1,274 per 1,000 citizens.

The study also revealed that Dundee also spent the second highest total amount on decorations this year of those surveyed, second only to Glasgow at £188,913.

The report was based on the average spend between 2015-2019.

Despite the council previously being criticised over claims their offering was substandard, some balked at the figures.

John Mitchell, a 73-year-old retiree, said: “The money could go towards helping elderly and disabled people.

“It’s like with those e-bikes, you think that there’s better places than that to spend money.

“Still, I do like them, it does cheer you up a bit when you see them, I’m just surprised that they’re spending that much on them.”

Meanwhile, others claimed the council could get more bang for their buck, and said the figures didn’t match up with the quality of decorations.

Patrick Brady, 55, said: “I actually thought that they’d spent less.

“If you look at other places in Scotland, even Perth or somewhere like that, theirs actually seem to be better than ours.

“Honestly, for the amount that they’re spending they should just leave the lights up all year round, that’s what I think. It would save them from having to take them down.

“I’m thinking that the money could be better spent on a rehab clinic or something like that.”

Lifting people’s spirits during the festive season

Charlotte Downie, 24, said: “I would say that I do like them, but you can’t really see that price tag, especially if you compare it to somewhere like Glasgow where they have a lot going on.

“I know that the money could go to more important things, but I think that the lights do cheer people up a lot, especially this year.”

Others agreed the decorations play an important part in lifting people’s spirits during the festive season.

Sarah Gardener, an 18-year-old student, said: “In Glasgow they do have this big light switch-on, but it costs £14 to get into, so I do think that for abut £1 a head what we’ve got is probably okay.”

Her friends Matt Dimelo and Gemma Coan, both also 18-year-old students, also approve of the festive displays.

Matt said: “In the lights it shows a bit, but in the tree it definitely does show how much they’ve paid.

“It’s especially nice at night-time when everything is all lit up and you can really see it and how nice it is.

“I think that it’s extra important this year, the festivities really seem to raise people’s spirits.

“With all that’s been going on, plus the longer nights and it getting dark earlier, I think that having all these lights and decorations up might make people feel a little better.”

Gemma added: “The decorations aren’t too bad, they’re not very different from any other big city.

“There’s obviously other things that the money could have gone too, but I think that this is still something important that people need.”

The research comes just days after the Tele highlighted the people kicking off Christmas early this year in an effort to cap off a dismal year with a festive flourish.

Before the bonfire dust settled on Guy Fawkes night, many people had already delved into their attics – and their wallets – to start festive celebrations a considerable number of weeks earlier than usual.

In addition to improvements to city centre decorations, Dundee City Council confirmed its first ever £50,000 Festive Fund will support 23 community Christmas celebrations next month.

Leader John Alexander said: “Our aim was to get as many groups and organisations as possible to tap into the funding so that it truly represented a Dundee Christmas in every one of our communities while at the same time being able to improve the city centre offering.

“Clearly there is an expectation that each celebration will be delivered following the coronavirus restrictions in place at the time, so that we can have not only a happy but a healthy Christmas.”

Grants of between £500 and £8,000 were on offer with applicants expected to meet at least one third of the cost.

Successful applications included a ‘Creative Christmas Challenge’ for the Bottom of the Hill Focus Group who will work with local residents to create themed community artwork.

Fintry Community Council will decorate the village green and Scrapantics will provide materials to hundreds of households across the city to help them create bright window displays.