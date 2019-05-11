Fears Dundee shops ‘will become bins’ when 20p deposit for drinks in cans and glass begins

Independent shop workers in Dundee say the new 20p deposit on bottled and canned drinks risks turning shops into bins.

The government’s scheme will charge consumers an additional 20p on all drinks in cans, glass or PET plastic bottles – refunded when the empties are retuned.

Employees at local newsagents have expressed concern that the scheme, aimed at boosting recycling, will bring people to shops armed with bags of rubbish.

Callum Leyden, a shop assistant at Premier, on Nethergate, said: “So shops are bins now?

“I can see people picking up all the cans from the street and coming to us with bags and bags of it and asking for the money.

“Then we have to count it all and store it.

“I guess if it does work then there shouldn’t really be any cans or bottles for them to collect, but there will no doubt be teething problems.”

He suggested that a solution might be more reverse vending machines, which take a bottle or can in return for a cash voucher.

Some of these machines are already in place on Dundee University’s campus and offer vouchers to spend at the campus shop in return for cans and plastic bottles.

Under the new nation-wide regulations, all shops selling drinks of more than 50ml will be obligated to offer the refund, regardless of where the original items were bought.

Managers in small Dundee shops expressed concern about a lack of storage space.

And they are worried about traipsing the rubbish through small shops for collection, particularly if there is only one employee working who cannot leave the shop floor at the time of collection.

The manager of Cost Cutter, on Perth Road, who declined to disclose his name, said: “The more I think about it, the more I dislike the idea.

“It’s just another burden for independent shop owners which will make the running of the business awkward.

“Most indies only have one person working.

“I can’t leave the till to put bottles away, or go into the back to bring them out for collection and I can’t have them lying about the shop.

“It’s just not practical for small shops. I think they should limit it to supermarkets. They have the manpower to do it.”

Other retailers say they support the idea in theory and think recycling should be encouraged but it is the practical issues that causes them concern.

Sam Wilson, manager of News & Food, on Reform Street, said: “I don’t think it’s a bad thing, if we have to do it, we have to do it.

“I guess it’s just like having another recycling bin, but we won’t know how it’ll work until it’s in place.

“The one thing I wouldn’t like is taking in things which obviously haven’t been bought at my shop and having to store them for collection – things like alcohol bottles.”

The charge will apply to individual bottles, so a multipack of six cans will cost an extra £1.20.

It will not apply to bottles made from HDPE plastic, as used for milk.