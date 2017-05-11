Dundee eateries have scooped accolades at the nation’s annual food awards.

The Scottish Food Awards Spring Dinner took place in Edinburgh and Dundee Restaurant of the Year went to Castlehill.

Tayberry Restaurant in Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street — led by Scottish Young Chef of the Year 2016 Adam Newth — won Contemporary Restaurant of the Year and Flavours of Scotland.

Bridgeview Station Restaurant, at Riverside Drive, won Bistro of the Year.

The Cake Gold Medal went to KitschnBake in Newport, while 63 Tay Street was awarded Perth Restaurant of the Year and Scottish Restaurant of the Year.

The independent awards, which are held twice a year, are presented by The Scottish Food Awards and Academy.