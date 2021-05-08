Dundee restaurants: The top 10 eateries according to customers

With lockdown restrictions finally allowing for a trip out to get a meal, it’s the perfect time to try out some of the best restaurants in Dundee.

The current rules allow food and non-alcoholic drink to be served inside, whilst beer gardens and outdoor seating can be used to serve alcohol.

Few know Dundee restaurants better than those who live here, and we’ve taken a look at some of the top-rated eateries on TripAdvisor. You can also check out the top-rated hotels.

Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar

With over 2,300 reviews on TripAdvisor, Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar is rated as one of the city’s top restaurants at 4.5 stars.

The Spanish tapas bar, which opened in 2011, received top ratings for value and service, and people left glowing reviews about the food.

You can get dinner on the set menu for £24.50, or lunch for £19.50.

One diner said: “I love this place. The atmosphere, food and service are excellent. I can’t wait for lockdown to end so I can revisit for a lovely evening.”

Another added: “Was here last week and was amazed by the good service staff and food would definitely recommend and come back.”

Gidi Grill

Gidi Grill on Camperdown Street is another top-rated restaurant in Dundee, with a 4.5 star rating from over 400 reviews.

The African/Caribbean-inspired grill has everything from steaks to salads.

One happy customer wrote: “Always love dining out here. The food is such high quality and tastes amazing hence why I don’t mind paying a little extra.

“Service is great and the restaurant itself has a nice ambiance. I think the managers have done a wonderful job with this restaurant in a short period of time.”

The Flame Tree Cafe

If you are looking for vegan and vegetarian options then the Flame Tree Cafe comes highly recommended with 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

People recommend it as a lunch spot, with menu items priced at an affordable £2-£8.

A visitor to the cafe in April said: “Excellent food including great vegan choices. Very pleasant staff and good service.

“Couldn’t resist the look of the cakes so took them boxed up to have later and they were lovely too.”

The Old Anchor Inn

If more traditional pub food is what you fancy then the Old Anchor Inn at Broughty Ferry could be ideal for you.

It is also rated at 4.5 stars, with people rating the service and atmosphere as “excellent”.

They do ask that you call to book a table, with cancellations sometimes available on their Facebook page.

Tickety Boo’s

This Commercial Street bar is popular with tourists and locals alike for food as well as a quick drink.

It has a host of Scottish and British classics on the menu, from tasty bites to Sunday lunch.

One recent visitor said: “All measures in place and very well carried out by staff, felt very welcome and very safe during our visit. All processes and requirements were well explained to us and helped us to ensure we followed all the rules for benefit of all.

“Fantastic bowl of soup followed by the famous Tickety Boo Chilli con Carne really ticked the box for me, soup and a mega portion Prawn cocktail baked potato for my wife.

“A lovely afternoon meal, thank you to all at Tickety’s, keep up the good work.”

The Milton Inn

Although not quite Dundee, Sunday lunch is a favourite amongst customers at the Milton Inn, in Monifieth, who rated it as 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor.

One customer said: “Excellent meal, first class service, and very friendly atmosphere. All guidelines adhered to Social distancing, one-way system, face coverings, etc.

“Really enjoyed our evening. Food is always excellent and they cater for food allergies.”

Another said: “First family meal out of lockdown. As ever, excellent food, along side fantastic service.

“Various options on the specials board, well presented and priced accordingly.

The Royal Arch Bar & Bistro

Another Brought Ferry favourite, the Royal Arch Bar & Bistro is said to have the best steak pie in the Ferry.

Over 350 positive reviews have given it a rating of 4.5 stars.

One customer wrote: “So glad to see them open again after lockdown. Food wonderful as always.”

Another said: “I absolutely love coming here. My last visit was amazing, me and a few friends stopped by and I got my usual (steak pie) and it never disappoints.

“The staff are so friendly and it really is an amazing authentic pub in Dundee. My first stop every time I come home!”

Porters Bar & Restaurant

Porters Bar and Restaurant promise customers a “relaxed dining experience”, and with a rating of 4.5 stars, it seems popular.

One person said: “Had a ‘Sunday roast’ with my daughter and granddaughter and sister. Was absolutely delicious”

A second added: “Had a lovely meal here today. I had the beef shin, it was delicious, my daughter had the chicken skewers, and my husband the chilli burger. All very tasty will go back again.”

Bridgeview Station Restaurant

This restaurant on the waterfront is housed in an old Victorian railway station, and people who have visited love how it looks.

One visitor commented on the atmosphere: “The best lunch I’ve had in a long time. Food couldn’t be better and a great atmosphere. Will definitely be back.”

A second person said: “Popped in on the off chance of a quick bite during a break in shopping.

“Quickly seated and order taken by attentive staff. Meals arrived quickly and were excellent. My wife and daughter had ordered filled sandwiches which were huge and very tasty.”

The Post House Coffee Co

Another popular spot for lunch, the Post House Coffee Co has a big menu with lots of options.

It’s afternoon tea comes highly recommended amongst people who visited recently.

One said: “Afternoon Tea for 3 delivered to us today. Beautifully presented, all our individual requirements catered for and each presented on an individual platter accompanied with a menu.

“Lovely selection of tasty treats. Couldn’t be happier. We will definitely order again.”