Dundee restaurant wins bid to have booze licence changed

A West End restaurant and bar has been granted permission to sell alcohol without the need for customers to purchase food, as well as to extend its licence to cover off-sales.

However, a spokeswoman said that, despite the changes, One Seven Two at the Caird will remain a food-led establishment.

West End Community Council (WECC) had lodged an objection that 172 would change from a restaurant to a large bar, leading to over-provision. The venue was also given the green light for an outside seating area.

Meanwhile, a separate Dundee business has been granted a provisional alcohol licence.

Clark’s opened a new butcher and baker unit opposite its existing bakery on Annfield Road last summer, with a view to selling food and drink.

But they were denied a retail licence after concerns from other businesses about the new premises taking footfall away from Perth Road.

This has left the venture able to operate as an industrial distribution point, selling to other businesses, but if members of the public want to buy something they have to do so online or over the phone. In a month’s time The Butcher The Baker will now be able to add alcohol to its inventory.

Manager Jonathon Clark said: “We still don’t have a retail licence, so we work as a delivery service.”

Elsewhere, about 45 jobs are set to be created when Dundee’s first Tony Macaroni restaurant opens.

The business will take over Papa Joe’s and Torino’s, altering the layout to create space for live music performances and private functions.

It was given permission to extend alcohol sale hours, while allowing children to eat in all areas.

Its capacity will increase by 60 due to its newly-created basement space.