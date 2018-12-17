Dundee restaurant up for sale just months after opening

A Dundee restaurant has been put up for sale just months after opening.

Padrino Pizza in the Nethergate is on the market for £35,000 – despite only opening its doors to the public in September.

The venue is being marketed by Cornerstone Business Agents, who said the owners are selling the restaurant to take up “other business opportunities”.

Current opening hours are 11.30am-10pm but the firm said this could be extended by the purchaser to open later should they desire. The eatery is advertised as being in a prime location adjacent to Dundee Contemporary Arts and close to the University of Dundee.

The advertisement states: “Our clients have recently set up Padrino Pizza and have reluctantly placed the business on the market to take on other business opportunities.

“The business concept is located in the ideal location in Dundee and with the correct operator in charge should be hugely successful in carrying on from the ground work that has already been put in place.

“Padrino Pizza offers very competitively priced pizzas with a choice of 10 including calzone along with sides including a selection of fries, salads and olives.”

The statement adds: “There are also desserts on offer and a good selection of coffees, beers, wines and soft drinks. The property is fitted out to a very high standard with quality fixtures and fittings throughout and benefits from full class 3 consent.”