Dundee restaurant unveils ‘first’ robot waiters in Scotland

It’s not unusual to expect to find chips when entering a restaurant.

But diners visiting one of Dundee’s newest eateries will be faced with chips of the micro kind when they are served by robot waiters at Yamm.

The city that bore witness to a munchie box being delivered by a drone, will see another first with the innovative servers helping staff at the Whitehall Street site.

A peek inside the restaurant this past week would have given the impression that the latest episode of Doctor Who was being filmed there, while the newest Chinese imports got to grips with their new workplace.

Shan Gu, the director of Yamm World Buffet, revealed they have incredible capabilities.

Speaking today, Shan said the hi-tech pieces of equipment have already been out in China for the last two years.

Restaurants in East Asia have been wowed by the cyborgs which can serve drinks and talk to customer.

Shan admitted she was hoping the staff members would give local customers the same “wow factor”.

Despite not officially opening until tomorrow, they have already attracted a lot of attention from passing pedestrians.

She said: “They are the first two robot servers in Scotland to our knowledge, if not even the UK.

“Obviously we need to map the restaurant floor out for them to know the co-ordinates.”

Shan even let the Tele have a look at the waiters in action.

The cyborg moved along the shop floor with ease while carrying two trays which could potentially store customers’ drinks.

She added: “We know from watching videos on YouTube of them in action in China that they are capable of taking trays of drinks.

“You’ve heard our door greeter welcoming you in and saying goodbye to our customers.

“It’s very early days and we are still seeing exactly what they are capable of.

“We hope they will be a great addition to the workplace for both staff and customers.”

She added: “The kids that have seen them so far have been getting their pictures taken with them.

“We’ve still had workmen in making finishing touches, but customers have still been coming in asking questions.

And Shan said some of their human colleagues have been “stopped in their tracks” by their fellow staff members.

She added: “I think the staff who have been in have been very surprised by what the robots can do.

“They had to do a double take and have been stopped in their tracks a few times almost mesmerised by them.”

One customer said he was “stunned” when he saw the robots.

He said: “They are incredible. When I came in at first I thought they were statues but I was stunned by what they could do.

“It’s certainly something different and I’m sure they will be hugely popular.

“We’ve probably all seen the movies but you never think the technology is going to be that advanced – who knows what’s next?”