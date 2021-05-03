Dundee restaurant owner ‘devastated’ after outdoor area badly damaged in crash

Part of a Broughty Ferry restaurant has been damaged in a road traffic incident.

The owners of the Gulistan House Indian restaurant in Queen Street said the outdoor dining area would have to remain closed until extensive repairs could be carried out.

A spokesman for the eatery said “significant portions” of boundary walls and railings had been damaged, having been struck by a vehicle, in an alleged road traffic offence.

‘Devastated’

Police said today a driver has been charged, having allegedly struck a parked car in nearby Dundee Road, moments before the incident at Gulistan House.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: “So devastated to report the loss of our garden dining area for the foreseeable future.”

They added: “Reservations in our garden are suspended for the time being until further notice.”

Man charged

A Police Scotland spokesman said: About 12.10am on Monday May 3, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Polo struck a parked car while travelling eastwards on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry.

“The vehicle failed to stop and continued eastwards onto Queen Street where it collided with a wall and was heavily damaged.

“Police were contacted, attended and carried out a search of the area.

“The male driver has subsequently been reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to a number of alleged road traffic offences.”