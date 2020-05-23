Dundee restaurant makes generous food and PPE donation to Broughty Ferry care home

The ladies of Ferry House have given a Chinese restaurant a five-star rating after they generously donated a food offering this week.

Manchurian based in Gellatly Street were on hand to deliver chicken curry and sweet and sour to residents and staff.

Senior Care Officer, Ann Taylor, said the restaurant have gone above and beyond during the pandemic donating items including vital PPE.

Speaking today she said the 14 ladies currently residing in the care home on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry enjoyed themselves on Wednesday.

She added: “The efforts the Manchurian restaurant have went to in helping us source masks, gloves and infrared thermostats have been brilliant.

“The food was very well received by everyone both staff and residents. Our ladies certainly enjoyed it and gave it a five-star rating.”

She added: “We’ve had a great response from the local community in the Ferry, as well, during this challenging time for everyone so we’ve been extremely lucky in that sense.

“Everyone here is doing very well in Ferry House and morale has been really good amongst the staff and residents.”