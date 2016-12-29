Dundee restaurant boss pledges ‘we’re not going anywhere’ after closure

A restaurant boss has said he will personally see his Dundee business back up and running after a sudden closure.

Punters were left confused after the popular 172 At The Caird on Nethergate shut down without notice.

A message on the eatery’s Facebook page yesterday said it had closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. The page was later removed and is no longer active.

The news also came as a surprise to the owner Cosmo Molinaro. He leased the business out to a Glasgow company earlier in the year.

He told the Tele: “I got a call out of the blue at about 11.45am yesterday saying that they had ceased trading. I then had to drive through to Dundee to see what was happening.

“The company who were in control paid their rent and everything. Whatever the reason for them to close down, I don’t know.”

The upmarket restaurant only opened its doors in March after Mr Molinaro transformed the empty building.

He was quick to dispel rumours that the restaurant will be shut for good and said he will start afresh.

He added: “I’d like to reassure customers that we will reopen in January once all the legal issues are sorted out. And all gift vouchers will be honoured.

“We’re taking it back under the original management and we want to start afresh. We’re not going anywhere.

“I bought the building and put my heart and soul into it – I want to get it up and running again.”

Chairman of the West End Community Council Peter Menzies was glad to hear the business would reopen.

He said: “It will be fantastic to have Cosmo back. His venue has been a real boon to the area and I’ll be excited to see it return.”