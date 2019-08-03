Dundee restaurant boss dishes out free grub for those struggling

A restaurant boss has been praised for his generosity after dishing up hundreds of free meals to struggling families.

Don Michele owner Patric Lochi has teamed up with local charity workers to make the kind gesture for people across the city.

And he wants to encourage more to take advantage of what’s on offer.

Once referred to Patric, families are able to go along to his restaurant on Perth Road and have a meal on him.

He said: “The families get referred to me so that they can come along. We usually get around two a week.

“Sometimes when the families come they are shy about ordering but I want them to have anything they fancy – a starter, main and dessert if they wish.”

Patric added: “It would be great for other businesses around here to do something similar.

One of those who benefited from the project, Marina Golding, 61, praised the way they were made to feel during the meal. She insists all of the staff are very welcoming – and she says she can’t fault anything about the experience.

Marina said: “After you pay all your bills for the month you’re not really left with much.

“We wouldn’t been able to have this meal without the generosity of Patric.”

Alison Carr, a support worker at Dundee charity Boomerang has helped drive the project along with Patric.

She praised the impact it has had on those who have experienced the service.

Alison added: “It’s great for people to be able to go out for a nice meal and not have to worry about the bill at the end of it.

“It’s about more than just having something to eat – it’s a night out for them as well.

“There are more and more people struggling these days, especially with all the benefit changes.

“Even people who have jobs are finding it hard once all the household bills are paid.”