Dundee residents who voted for road crossing raging at council building it in wrong place

Raging residents who voted for a new crossing on an arterial Dundee road have blasted the council after claiming it has been built in the wrong place.

East End residents told the Tele they had voted for the crossing to be placed between the gates of Claypotts and Dawson parks, where traffic calming bollards are already in place.

But they’ve reacted with indignation after the local authority started building the crossing 300 yards west of the “obvious” site on Arbroath Road, close to the junction with Fairfield Road.

Rose Farmer, of Baldovie Terrace, slammed Dundee City Council for placing the controlled crossing “miles further up the road” from the site they’d all called for. She said: “People have been waiting for this crossing for years and now it is being put in the wrong place. They have started building the crossing further up the road where nobody crosses.”

The crossing is being installed outside the west end of Claypotts Castle Primary.

Council bosses have since claimed the proposed location of the crossing has NOT been moved – but it hasn’t saved them from the wrath of locals.

The £45,000 crossing was voted for by more than 450 residents as part of the Dundee Decides project.

But now residents have been left baffled by where the crossing is being sited, almost 300 yards from their chosen location. Rose added: “A lot of people are wondering what is happening.

“I cannot get an answer from the council and the workmen are being asked all the time about why it is being built where it is.

“But all they can tell us is that they are only doing their job.

“There are a lot of children using the parks, especially in the holidays because of the tennis courts and all weather pitches plus the playpark, and it is a dangerous road for them to cross.

“It means everybody will have to walk further up the road to use this crossing. So, really, it is never going to be used. It is a waste of money. It is only going to be changed when someone has an accident.

“More than 400 people voted for this crossing, but no one wants it where they are building it. The poor workmen are getting lots of hassle about this.”

One dog walker, Sharon Cooper, 51, from Balunie Gardens, was also outraged at the situation. She said: “We voted for where it was going to be and more than 400 people took part in that.

“But it is miles away down the road from where we cross to take the dogs to the park.

“Children take their bikes and go to Claypotts Park to play and also Dawson Park and it is such a dangerous road.

“I have lived here for 14 years and it has always been a bad road to cross, especially when there are big lorries thundering through. It’s frightening. My daughter used to play there when she was a kid. But it was a nightmare and I never let her go on her own, I’d always go with her.”

Sharon’s daughter, Louise Dingwall, 21, a nursing assistant, said: “This crossing is going to be no use. It’s totally shocking. Kids will keep on crossing where they do and it is such a busy road with a lot of fast travelling traffic.

“It is going to be inconvenient to a lot of elderly people and anyone with disabilities.”

Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said: “I am going to raise this with the council because I must admit I am slightly puzzled by the location.

“I would have thought the crossing should be built near the gates of the parks. It would seem slightly cockeyed.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “The location of this crossing is unchanged.”