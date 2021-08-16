Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee residents warned of disruption during roadworks on Clepington Road and Strathmore Avenue

By Katy Scott
August 16, 2021, 5:11 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 5:11 pm
clepington road power road works
Strathmore Avenue is among the streets that will be affected.

Locals have been warned to expect disruption as roadworks take place around Clepington Road and Strathmore Avenue in Dundee.

Work to replace underground cables gets under way on Monday August 23 and will take about six weeks to complete.

Some car parking will be suspended on affected streets, and some stretches of road and pavement will also be shut, according to SSEN.

Route affected by roadworks

The work will start on Clepington Road and head south down Hospital Street, then on to Strathmore Avenue, Milton Street and Scott Court.

SSEN says closures and diversions will be signposted – with residential and essential access maintained.

The utilities firm says the work should make the area less susceptible to power cuts.

ssen clepington road works
Scott Court and Milton Street will also face disruption to on-street parking.

John Thoms, SSEN’s project manager, said: “We want to give our customers the best possible service all year round.

“The new cable we’re installing will replace the existing one which is approaching the end of its scheduled working lifespan.

“The work we’re doing at the substations in Strathmore Avenue, Milton Street and Hospital Street will also help to reduce the potential for power cuts and keep the power flowing for the local community.”