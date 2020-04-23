Dundee residents urged to refrain from having bonfires after ‘concerning’ number of reports to council

A fresh appeal has been made to Dundee residents to refrain from having bonfires and garden fires during the lockdown period.

Many recent complaints to the city council have been about bonfire smoke coming from nearby gardens.

Neighbourhood Services Convener Councillor Anne Rendall said: “The number of reports the council has received about bonfires is concerning.

“I’d really urge anyone thinking of burning materials in their garden to consider the health of their neighbours.

“The smoke from bonfires can cause problems for individuals with breathing difficulties, respiratory issues or anyone suffering from coronavirus.

“We can all do our bit in fighting coronavirus. A small gesture like refraining from burning waste for this time period can really help to stop further health concerns.”

It has also been announced that all council owned parking provision will continue to cease charges for the duration of the formal lockdown period.

The scheme was been extended in order to provide support for key workers, who are the main users of the on-and-off street parking provision at the moment.