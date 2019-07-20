Dundee residents urged to be aware of bank scam

Dundonians are being warned to be aware of automated phone calls supposedly from their bank or card company after a number of scams were reported in the area.

Some of the calls were made to residents in sheltered housing so the UK Finance banking association is urging consumers to stay alert. Victims have received an automated phone call claiming to be from their bank or card provider, saying there has been a suspicious transaction on their account.

They were then asked to verify the transaction by pressing a number on their phone to take them through to an “agent” – who is actually a fraudster.

Councillor Lynne Short, depute convener of the city council’s community safety and public protection committee, said: “There has been a spike in reported cases over the last few days which suggests the scammers may be targeting the 01382 area code.

“Never give out personal information if you are at all suspicious. If the person claiming to be from your bank is insistent then hang up and call your bank’s customer services department or get a contact number from their website.”

She added: “If you fear you have lost money to a scam then call Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.”