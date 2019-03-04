Dundee residents urged to apply for money to bring community projects to life

Douglas youngsters are being encouraged to apply for funding to see their own community projects come to life.

A youth bank scheme has been set up by the East End community organisation RockSolid.

Co-ordinator Mary Richmond said the youth bank group is made up of young people who fundraise through a number of community based activities.

She said: “They raise money by selling arts and crafts at local stalls to fund things which benefit the community.

“It’s completely up to them how they raise the money.

“We have about £2,000 in the pot at the moment which gives them the opportunity to do whatever benefits the community.”

She added: “The projects could be anything from buying a laptop for young people to do homework at after school clubs, to putting dog bags in local parks.

“We have also done training around money management with the group.

“We want to get more applications in – people don’t realise it’s free money and costs nothing to put your application in.

“Obviously you have to say how your project will improve the community and prove where the money is going.”

Mary added applications to get money from the youth bank are open all year round for people living in Douglas.

Grants of up to £200 can be applied for to put the projects in action, as long as there are two young people aged between 12-25 involved in the process.

Applications are paper-based and can be picked up at Douglas and Mid Craigie Church on Balbeggie Place.

It comes as the group is giving budding young photographers the chance to develop their skills.

New group sessions will run throughout the next school term and a professional photographer has been enlisted to help.

The team meets every Monday from 5-7pm at the church.