Dundee residents told to ask for help from trusted source during coronavirus outbreak

Dundee residents are being told to make sure they go to a trusted person if they need help during the coronavirus lockdown.

After being made aware of a number of doorstep and cold calling scams recently, Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action (DVVA) said it is more important than ever before to make sure residents know who they can turn to for help.

The service is asking people to use its “Dial Op & Go” line, which holds an up-to-date list of local organisations and agencies who can help.

Through this phone line, residents are able to get help with issues such as shopping, food provision, collecting prescriptions and befriending.

The DVVA said at the moment 43% of their calls are in relation to shopping and food supplies, with a further 27% about prescriptions and 20% on befriending and support for older people.

Nicola Mitchell, older people’s services development officer at the DVVA, said: “I would urge any older or vulnerable person who needs help to get in their food shopping because they are self-isolating, to contact our Dial Op telephone helpline in the first instance and we will arrange for your shopping to be carried out by a trusted organisation or volunteer.

“Our volunteer shoppers will carry identification with a telephone number for you to call to double check who they are if you are unsure.”

Since the coronavirus outbreak began, hundreds of new volunteers have taken up roles within the DVVA.

To contact the DVVA for help with things such as shopping, email dialop@dvva.scot or call 01382 305757 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.