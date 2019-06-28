Dundee residents told not to park on their own street as filming for new Martin Compston show begins

Residents have been told not to park on their own street as it closes for filming on a new crime show set in Dundee.

Red Production Company has been placing notices on vehicles parked on Wellington Street and Nelson Street warning locals not to park there on Wednesday from 7am until 3pm.

The firm is behind Val McDermid’s Traces, a new series which explores the world of forensic science in Dundee. The show will star Line Of Duty and Sweet Sixteen star Martin Compston.

Red Production Company has helped bring Years And Years and Queer As Folk to the small screen.

The warning to vehicles parked on the Dundee streets, entitled “vehicle clearance”, tells residents “please do not park here”.