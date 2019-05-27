Dundee residents support ‘tough’ action over city centre pollution levels

about three in five Dundonians support the introduction of the city’s low emission zone (LEZ), according to a new poll.

The British Lung Foundation (BLF) commissioned a survey in which Scots were asked if they supported the idea of banning or restricting polluting vehicles from specific areas of cities.

Just under 60% of those from Dundee said yes – broadly in line with the country as a whole – while only 20% were opposed.

A study by Friends of the Earth Scotland published earlier this year calculated that 75 people in Dundee die “unnecessarily” every year due to air pollution.

According to the BLF, Dundee has some of the most polluted streets in the country.

Dundee is one of four cities in Scotland which will introduce an LEZ by 2020.

The council has been given almost £350,000 to investigate implementing such a zone but is yet to publish concrete details.

Glasgow has already introduced a limited LEZ in its city centre for local buses.

And city chiefs in Edinburgh announced this month they want to ban vehicles that don’t meet stringent pollution standards from the entire city.

Joseph Carter, head of the BLF in Scotland, has called on Dundee to catch up with other cities as soon as possible.

The council says it will publish updates in due course.

Mr Carter said: “Dundee has some of the worst polluted streets in Scotland and air pollution is responsible for a major public health crisis in the city.

“It’s clear people in Dundee want bold action to tackle the harmful health effects of air pollution.

“With Glasgow and Edinburgh well on the way to establishing their LEZs, it’s time for Dundee City Council to put forward its plans to tackle dirty air.

“An ambitious city-wide LEZ, which bans all the most polluting vehicles from Dundee’s streets, is needed to make meaningful improvements in air quality.

“Politicians have a clear mandate to deliver clean air for Dundee. They need to seize this opportunity now and spell out their plans without further delay.”

A council spokesman said: “A delivery group was established last September to lead the development of a Dundee LEZ in line with the Scottish Government’s target to introduce such zones in all four major cities by 2020.

“It has established the objectives for the Dundee LEZ informed by its work so far, which has included close liaison with Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen councils.

“The Dundee LEZ will contribute to the broader city objectives and the vision to create a healthy, vibrant and attractive city by protecting public health through improving air quality in Dundee and achieving air quality compliance.

“Work is continuing on developing the LEZ and further updates will be issued as this progresses. A report on the city’s air quality will be considered by the community safety and public protection committee on June 3.”

Seagate and Lochee Road are two of the most polluted streets in Scotland, according to official air quality figures.

The concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the air reached two and a half times the European safety limit on Seagate earlier this month – and nearly three and a half times the limit on Lochee Road.

Prolonged exposure can lead to an increase in respiratory problems.