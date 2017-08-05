Police officers stood guard at a property where a homeless man was found unconscious before later dying in hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the death of John Mottram, 50, who was found in a rear garden on Dens Road.

The wheelchair-bound Hilltown man later died in Ninewells Hospital.

His death is being treated as “unexplained”, with residents in the surrounding area being quizzed by police for any information.

Specialist officers, including forensics police, are involved in the probe.

An area of the garden was taped off by police on Friday and officers were keeping guard on the third floor of the tenement on Dens Road.

Neighbours in the busy street today spoke of their shock at the news that John, described as a “man would do anything for anyone”, had succumbed to his injuries.

William Green, 64, who lives next door to the flats, said he first became aware of a police presence in just after 8am on Wednesday.

Mr Green said he saw police in the garden and realised something had happened, adding: “When I learned a man had died I was shocked.

“I was told that he had head injuries. After the discovery, police quickly cordoned off the entire area.

“They have been here ever since and have been questioning all the residents — it’s a horrible thing to have happened.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s shocking to think someone died in the garden behind your house.”

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “We have been conducting a number of inquiries in the local community as we try to establish the full circumstances surrounding John’s death.

“Specialist officers, including forensic officers, have been involved in the investigation so far and will continue to be in the area over the next few days.

“I’d like to thank the community for their patience while these enquiries continue, and would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us.

“Anyone with information can speak to a local officer or phone Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0248 of July 26. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111.”