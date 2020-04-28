Dundee residents raise concerns that drug use has sky rocketed during lockdown

Concerns have been raised that drug users are flouting distancing rules to get their fix in one city street.

Residents on Kirk Street claim they can’t leave their homes as addicts loiter in and around the properties in question.

They claim the current pandemic even appears to have increased the demand as people queue up to buy drugs.

One woman, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said: “Those who are entering have no awareness of the social distancing policy. We know for a fact they don’t live there either.

“They aren’t coming in to check in on anyone or deliver messages either, they are in to buy drugs, it’s as simple as that.”

“This community is a mix of a council and privately-owned properties and we are all fed up with what’s going on at the moment.”

Another resident, who also did not wish to be named, said he witnessed six people going into one block at once just a few days ago, before leaving shortly afterwards.

He added: “Throughout the whole of this lockdown period we have seen these people coming out of the woodwork.

“I’ve seen as many as six people at a time coming into flats on Kirk Street for the purposes of buying drugs.”

Lochee councillor Charlie Malone urged anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour or people breaching distancing rules to alert the police.

He added: “I could understand why people are anxious regarding social distancing if people are congregating at this time.

“I’ve spoken with a supermarket in the local community and they’ve raised similar concerns about social distancing.

“By and large I think the majority of people in Lochee have been adhering to these distancing measures.

“If anyone has any concerns in their area I would advise them to speak with community police officers and I’ll certainly be reaching out to them as well.”

Dundee City Council said it took allegations of ant-social behaviour “very seriously”.

He added: “Anyone with any concerns should contact the council directly to discuss matter with an officer.”

On Friday police confirmed they had arrested eight people across Tayside for failing to abide by physical distancing rules during lockdown.

The figures also showed 16 people had been returned home “using reasonable force” and 69 fixed penalty notices had been issued under new emergency legislation.