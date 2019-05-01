Dundee residents object to WestFest, saying it has ‘outgrown’ its current location

Angry residents have formally objected to an upcoming community festival being held on a public space, ahead of a decision on its future next week.

Locals in the West End have claimed WestFest has “outgrown” its home on Magdalen Green.

Some have called for it to be moved to a more appropriate location such as Lochee Park, Camperdown Park or the sports grounds on Riverside Drive.

The festival attracted more than 10,000 visitors last year, with local bands like Bombskare and Buffalo Soldiers providing live music entertainment.

But it was criticised for being too noisy by those who live north of the green, who also claimed the presence of alcohol at the event had increased antisocial behaviour.

Meanwhile, residents in the area have accused organisers of “disrespecting” the historic park itself.

West End resident Elaine Kuwahara is one of those who has formally objected.

In a letter to Dundee City Council’s licensing committee, she said: “(WestFest) has outgrown its present location and bears no resemblance to the original concept of a community festival.

“Early WestFests were very popular and well attended and the volume of the music was appropriate for a highly residential area as was the number of people attending.

“Access to alcohol . . . has resulted in antisocial behaviour which is upsetting for the local community. The organisers are also not respecting the venue location, which is a historic green.”

Ms Kuwahara added that she did not wish to “undermine” the work of the WestFest committee.

She concluded: “I would suggest that the event has outgrown Magdalen Green and should be moved to a more appropriate site with the infrastructure to support such an event.”

Other West End residents claim the event has personally affected their ability to get in and out of their own home.

In another formal objection, Ronald Rush said he had a “bad experience” after finding his driveway blocked by a festival-goer.

He added: “The volume of the bands was too loud for the small area of the green and the bass was overpowering, so much that my window frames were vibrating.

“For seven hours it is too much. Year after year this is not appropriate in a residential area and I would like to see it return to a proper community festival.”

WestFest organisers have previously insisted that the event has passed without complaint.

A decision is set to be made on the application at a meeting of the licensing committee tomorrow.