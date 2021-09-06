Dundee residents ‘nervous wrecks’ at hands of ‘tiny terrors’

Residents of a Dundee street claim to have been turned into “nervous wrecks” by a group of tiny terrors.

The residents, who live in the Blackness area, claim the children have vandalised vehicles and properties on their street.

One woman alleges the schoolkids did £2,800 worth of damage to her vehicle after scratching the paint on every panel.

Threat claims

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “My car was vandalised last week and insurance have written it off.

“Now nobody wants to park in the private car park as mine is the third car to be damaged.

“I was visiting my daughter and they were threatening to vandalise my car.

“These kids have been terrorising people in the area, nobody likes to park there now.

“My daughter has become a nervous wreck now – they stand in the hallway and scream.

“They’re just left to run riot.

“Now I’ve been quoted £2,800 to get my car resprayed.

“I’ve heard other people saying that their cars were damaged too.”

Kids threw stones

Other neighbours claim they have had issues with the youngsters.

One added: “There was a group of kids that wouldn’t leave us alone while we were trying to power wash the path outside our house.

“They were throwing rocks and that sort of thing.

“They must have been about five or six.”

His roommate said: “The people who own the front garden have woken up to their lights being broken, so it would make sense if it was them.

“We’ve had kids chucking stones and bits of slate too.

“I was cleaning the path and they were chucking the stones at me.

“I’ve also had a few scratches on the bonnet of my car and at the time I thought they were just wee stone marks, but hearing that other people have had their cars scratched it does make sense.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.