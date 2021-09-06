Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee residents ‘nervous wrecks’ at hands of ‘tiny terrors’

By Matteo Bell
September 6, 2021, 7:00 am
Scratches from a car that was vandalised.
Scratches from a car that was vandalised.

Residents of a Dundee street claim to have been turned into “nervous wrecks” by a group of tiny terrors.

The residents, who live in the Blackness area, claim the children have vandalised vehicles and properties on their street.

One woman alleges the schoolkids did £2,800 worth of damage to her vehicle after scratching the paint on every panel.

Threat claims

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “My car was vandalised last week and insurance have written it off.

“Now nobody wants to park in the private car park as mine is the third car to be damaged.

“I was visiting my daughter and they were threatening to vandalise my car.

Damage done to the car.

“These kids have been terrorising people in the area, nobody likes to park there now.

“My daughter has become a nervous wreck now – they stand in the hallway and scream.

“They’re just left to run riot.

“Now I’ve been quoted £2,800 to get my car resprayed.

“I’ve heard other people saying that their cars were damaged too.”

Kids threw stones

Other neighbours claim they have had issues with the youngsters.

One added: “There was a group of kids that wouldn’t leave us alone while we were trying to power wash the path outside our house.

“They were throwing rocks and that sort of thing.

“They must have been about five or six.”

His roommate said: “The people who own the front garden have woken up to their lights being broken, so it would make sense if it was them.

Other residents also claim that their cars have been scratched.

“We’ve had kids chucking stones and bits of slate too.

“I was cleaning the path and they were chucking the stones at me.

“I’ve also had a few scratches on the bonnet of my car and at the time I thought they were just wee stone marks, but hearing that other people have had their cars scratched it does make sense.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.