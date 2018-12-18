Dundee residents left without water after mains pipe bursts

Residents were left without water after a mains pipe burst in the Whitfield area of Dundee.

Engineers were yesterday working to carry out repairs after a 12-inch main pipe burst on Drumgeith Road between Lothian Crescent and Forties Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police Scotland reported flooding for about 100 yards between Lothian Crescent and Forties Road.

Drivers were advised to stay away from the area where possible.

Residents reported having no water or very low pressure following the burst.

Local resident Kennie Jamieson said on Facebook: “My water was running very slowly when I got up.

“I thought it might go off again.”

Another resident, Lorraine Craig, added: “We had low pressure and then the water went off and now it’s back to low pressure.

“I’m getting fed up. You do not think you need water until it is gone.”

Lesley Caroline said: “The water is back on at Ashkirk Gardens.

“It was seemingly caused by a burst pipe.”

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Engineers will be working to get the water back on although most customers are now back in supply.

“We were wary of shutting down the supply so we put backfeeds in place instead yesterday.

“We were not able to fix the problem over the weekend because there was a lack of resources to do so.

“We had a few calls over the weekend from people who had lost their supply.

“We are expecting to have the problem fixed by this afternoon.”