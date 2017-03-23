Dundee residents say they are incensed by the suggestion the city’s roads have improved in the last few years.

A report, due to go before the city development committee next Monday, outlines the work of the Road Maintenance Partnership — a joint venture between Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts — in the 2015/16 financial year.

According to the report, pothole repair reached a peak in 2013/2014 where the total number of potholes needing repair was 26,638.

However, in the following years this decreased significantly, dropping to 14,321 in 2014/2015 and to 12,326 the year after.

Mike Galloway, director of city development, said: “Pothole repairs continue to be an important focus for the partnership both in terms of the quality of the repair and the speed of the repair depending on its priority category and location.

“Figures show in comparison to the last four years, pothole numbers have reduced.

“The focus going forward is to continue improving the quality of repairs and maintain the current performance of permanent repairs carried out first time.”

Locals disagreed with the view that the state of the roads had improved.

Ardler resident Michael Bain, 30, said the condition of the roads was “shocking”.

The maintenance worker said: “The roads have just gotten worse and worse over the years.

“It’s much worse that it was a few years ago because they never fix anything properly, so it just deteriorates further and further.

“It’s absolutely shocking the state of the roads in this area, in fact, across the whole city, and not enough is done by the council.

“Put simply, they need to spend more money on the road network and spend more time fixing the problems.

“We pay council tax and road tax, so why are we paying these if they aren’t fixing the roads? The cost of the tax is high, it’s a lot of money but the amount of work they do on the roads doesn’t match up, I don’t think.

“It makes me angry that they can’t fix the roads but can spend millions of pounds on the V&A. They need to get their priorities in order and help.”

Elizabeth Dow, a retired care worker from Turnberry Avenue, said it has been an issue for a long time, adding: “All they ever do is patch it but it gets worse every time it rains. You can hear the cars crunching as they hit certain bits.

“Add the cost of people getting compensation because of their damaged car, and surely it’s cheaper to repair it properly the first time?

“But the road has been bad for years — it definitely has not got better.”

Sandra Gibson, 64, a volunteer from St Mary’s, agreed and added: “The roads have been like this for years, with no real solution. If you don’t put any money into it, then this is what happens.”

Shop assistant Helen Lapka, 45, from Maryfield, said she had seen no improvement over the years.

Adam Davidson, 34, said: “The pavement outside my house isn’t any better — it’s had utility work done to it so it has sunk in some places.

“It seems to me that they don’t follow up on reports or carry out the work correctly.”