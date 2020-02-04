Dundee residents have mixed views on the low rating for the city’s quality of life

Dundonians have given a mixed reaction to a national survey which ranked the city as third bottom of 32 districts for quality of life.

The data was compiled by the Bank of Scotland and plunged Dundee to 29th slot out of 32 council districts for 2020 and just ahead of North Ayrshire, Inverclyde and Glasgow City.

It was based on factors including house prices, general happiness, education attainment an even the weather.

© Supplied

However, Lori Bradford, 24, from the city, disagreed with the City of Discovery’s low-ranking.

“And if I was to live anywhere else it would be in the countryside near Dundee,” she said.

“I think it’s a good place to live and I enjoy it. As for the weather, it was known as the Sunny City and anyway you cannot control the weather and it is going to rain anywhere you go in Scotland.”

But John Brown, 66, a retired oil worker, backed the ranking and said: “The town is an absolute disaster.

“There are no proper jobs any more and we all know the problems that the place has. Just have a look at Reform Street and that sums up the state of the place.”

His former colleague, Joe McCarroll, also 66, said: “I totally agree. We both worked in construction jobs and the oil industry, but all the money has gone and although it was a great town in the past and people had decent jobs it’s not now.

“It has been nothing but closures from Timex to Michelin.”

Martin McLean, 42, from Stobswell, said there was good and bad in the city.

He said: “The waterfront is great and very vibrant.

“But when you venture from the city centre it can be a bit depressing with the drug problems and poverty.”

And Donald Sturrock, 67, of Clepington Road, a retired electrical engineer, also had good and bad versions of the city.

He said: “There are things that need developing here in the town. The front is not too bad, but when you go out to the hinterland, so to speak, there are problems needing addressed.

“As for lifestyle, well, I think we should be higher up that table.”

A big fan of Dundee is Ruth Dickson, 43, from Douglas, after moving from Arbroath. She works as a financial administrator and said: “I love Dundee.

“I know it has its problems but it is a good place to live and there is a real vibe about the place with so many students from different countries.

“The people in Dundee are lovely and I have never seen any trouble.”