Residents in a Dundee street said they have been left “gutted” after receiving confirmation their homes will be knocked down.

Part of Hillcrest Housing Group, Northern Housing Company (NHC) confirmed to residents by letter that their properties would be demolished having been deemed below standard.

It comes after a consultation was carried out over whether to refurbish its properties at Ellengowan Drive or redevelop them.

As a result, more than half the residents of the street signed a petition opposing the redevelopment, which they fear will leave them without homes.

A statement from NHC said homes on the estate, which was built in 1925, fall below modern standards and added that after “detailed consideration” together with feedback from residents, it has been decided that redevelopment is the preferred option.

It read: “The Northern Housing Company board would like to thank residents for their valuable feedback throughout the consultation.”

Resident Patricia McCartney, 66, said tenants received the letter on Friday confirming the redevelopment would be going ahead.

She said: “Although we half expected this, I was still gutted to read it in black and white.

“I know there were some people who wanted the houses knocked down but this has been like a wee village — I’ve lived here for more than 40 years.

“The development will take five years and I wouldn’t be guaranteed the same plot where I currently live.”

Husband Jim McCartney, 67, also said he wasn’t surprised that the proposal to refurbish the flats was knocked back.

He said: “We’ve lived here for the best part of 40 years but I wasn’t optimistic from day one. I think there is the potential they will be knock down 120 properties.

“I’m not debating it may look nice in the future — but where does that leave us?”

David Zwirlein, Hillcrest’s director of development and new business, said the decision had been based on a “wide range of criteria”.

He said: “One of the over arching principles of the redevelopment is the desire to offer existing tenants a new home within Ellengowan.

“The redevelopment, which will take around 12 months to plan, will include a range of house types built to modern day standards which suit the needs of current and future generations of Ellengowan residents.

“During the coming months we will continue to work with tenants to ensure that their housing needs are met, as far as possible, within the redevelopment proposals.

“We understand that this decision represents a change for many of our tenants and we are committed to working with residents, and offering support, during both the planning and construction stages of the redevelopment.”