Dundee residents fear person will be found dead in ‘drug den’ close after needles discarded

Residents living in a tenement that has become a shooting gallery say it’s only a matter of time before they come across a dead body in the close outside their homes.

Last week families who live in Moncur Crescent, in Coldside, discovered blood stains splattered up the walls and on the floor.

They also claim they are living in constant fear because of the drugs problems that are blighting their homes – and have even looked into getting security guards for the block.

And they said they regularly find discarded syringes, tinfoil and other paraphernalia on the stairwell and on the landings.

© DC Thomson

The residents, who have asked to remain anonymous, said they are faced with dealing and drug-taking outside their front doors on a daily basis.

They said they have pleaded for help from the council and the police on numerous occasions over the past six months, but nothing has been done to solve the problem.

And two residents said the problem had got very much worse in recent weeks.

They claim the problems began when a new tenant, who they believe to be a drug dealer, moved into a property on the crescent.

One woman said: “I came home from work last Thursday to find loads of drug-taking equipment on the landing.

“I was also shocked and very concerned to find blood splattered everywhere.

“It is disgusting and a major health hazard, and also very frightening for everyone else living in the tenement.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The woman said she works shifts and is terrified of what she will find when she is going to and from work.

A man who lives on the ground floor of the tenement next door to hers reportedly deals drugs from his window to people who come into the garden.

She said: “There is no attempt to hide what they are doing. It happens in broad daylight with no attempt to hide what is going on.

“The people who buy the drugs then use that tenement and ours, as well as the back gardens, to take their drugs. I’m terrified I’m going to find someone shooting up when I come into the building.”

Another man said: “It’s awful and is getting worse. It’s only a matter of time before we discover somebody dead of an overdose in the close – or else someone is going to come home one day to find someone shooting up with a needle sticking out of their groin or in their arm or something.”

The man said he had even installed a CCTV camera in his own home because he was so afraid.

He added: “Myself and several of my neighbours have reported this to the authorities on numerous occasions, but the problems continue.”

© DC Thomson

The residents said they had asked the council to consider installing CCTV, keeping the security door system permanently locked, or even the appointment of security guards.

Another said: “We were told if we wanted security guards we could organise our own.

“Everyone is scared and has had enough, and we feel we are getting no support at all.

“We are all feeling very unsafe in our own homes.”

Dundee City Council and Police Scotland have been approached for comment.