Dundee residents face three weeks of disruption as roadworks get under way

Residents and businesses around Albert Street face almost three weeks of traffic disruption.

Council chiefs have given the go-ahead to roadworks which start on Monday July 22 and will affect several streets.

Dundee City Council has put up signs on Albert Street and sent letters to residents warning of diversions for traffic while carriageway resurfacing takes place.

The letter, from the council’s senior engineer Michael Colgan, says: “Please accept my apologies for any disruption these works may cause. I am sure you will understand that major road maintenance work is unavoidable.”

Tayside Contracts will carry out the work which is split into two sections – the first involves a stretch of road from Arthurstone Terrace to Arbroath Road and the second will be from Arthurstone Terrace to Dura Street.

Pedestrian access is unaffected.