Dundee residents encouraged to walk for Alzheimer Scotland

Alzheimer Scotland is calling on residents in Dundee to take part in their virtual Memory Walk Big Weekend.

The charity is encouraging people to support them during this time by taking part in their own walk across the weekend of September 19 and 20.

Although the walk usually covers a 5km distance, this year where you choose to walk is up to you as well as the distance.

The event is also free of charge with the charity only asking that you consider fundraising or make a donation.

Participants will be provided with exclusive content over the weekend including warm up videos, scavenger hunts, specially selected Spotify playlists and more.

Every penny raised from the Memory Walk Big Weekend will go directly to the support they offer across Scotland, including their 24 hour Freephone Dementia Helpline which had a 30% increase in calls during lockdown.

Sarah Cheung, Stakeholder Engagement Lead at Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Every year thousands of people come together to take part in a Memory Walk; with many people walking in honour or memory of a loved one.

“We hope that our supporters will still come together, albeit virtually, to raise awareness and funds but also to recognise and celebrate the dementia community.

“We have removed the entry fee this year and participants will be provided with exclusive content over the big weekend including warm up videos, good luck messages, scavenger hunts, specially selected Spotify playlists and more.

“One element we can’t wait to share is our Digital Memory Walk Wall which will feature the loved ones our Memory Walk is in honour of.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the kindness that’s been shown over the recent months and we’re looking forward to turning Scotland purple once again this September.”

To sign up to take part click here.