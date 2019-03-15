Dundee residents claim WestFest forces them out of their homes so want it moved

Residents say they are being forced to leave their homes every year during a popular music festival – and have called for the event to be relocated.

They claim the WestFest has now outgrown Magdalen Green and have made calls for it to be moved.

Lochee Park and Victoria Park have both been mooted as potential alternative sites by those living nearby.

WestFest – which welcomed more than 10,000 visitors last year – came under the spotlight during a meeting of the West End Community Council.

WestFest chairman Martin Hay said the committee wanted to continue to work with the local community.

But a number of local residents said the event has become a “drink festival” and say they leave the area during WestFest.

Mr Hay said he had received no complaints following last year’s festival and that feedback had been “complimentary”.

He said: “I’m not convinced any of these complaints could be levelled at last year’s event. There is no denying the WestFest had become a victim of its own success.

“Via discussion with Dundee City Council and Police Scotland, changes were made to improve the safety around the green. Visitors are no longer allowed to bring in alcohol.

“People said they didn’t feel confined by the fencing. There is also a one-way system in place for traffic.”

Newly appointed West End community council chairman Jim Dryden, praised the event but added: “Certainly speaking to tenants living in that area the level of noise coming from WestFest has been too loud.

“People also said the the event was too long.

“The question has been raised about an alternative venue such as Lochee Park being used as it could better cope with the demand.”

It was also suggested that transport links to Lochee Park, and its distance from neighbouring residential areas, were better.

Mr Dryden added: “It would be unfair to Mr Hay and the rest of the volunteers to expect them to consider moving this year’s event.

“The future location of WestFest would certainly be something we’d like to discuss following this year’s festival.”

Mr Hay added: “The WestFest has been something that has been created in the West End and has brought a welcome boost to local retailers.

“It is a great event and we will continue to work with the community.”

West End councillor Richard McCready said: “After this year’s WestFest I hope that there will be a meeting between WestFest, the community council, local elected members and representatives of the licensing agencies to discuss how it went and look forward to future years.

“WestFest has been on Magdalen Green since its inception and I would hope it continues to be there for years to come, but there must be a dialogue about the expectations of the organisers and those of the local community.

“I hope we can have a local community and family-friendly event in the West End for many years to come.’