Dundee residents asked to mark Remembrance Sunday at home due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions

City residents are being asked to pay their respects at home this year for Remembrance Sunday.

Dundee’s parade and Festival of Remembrance concert will not take place due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

In order to mark the commemorations, the Lord Provost will be joined by a single representative from the Navy, Army and Air Force in a minute’s silence and to hold a laying of crosses and wreath-laying service.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “It is sad to learn that the Festival of Remembrance concert and traditional parade will not take place this year.

© DC Thomson

“I know residents will still take the time to pay their tributes from home and honour all those that have made the ultimate sacrifice and not let them be forgotten.

“As Lord Provost, I am always incredibly proud to see each year how the people of Dundee come together to pay their respects.

“In the absence of this year’s usual events, I would encourage anyone who can to donate to the Poppy Appeal.

“May the memory of their commitment, bravery and sacrifice always be remembered.”

CEO for Legion Scotland, Dr Claire Armstrong said: “It has been incredibly disappointing this year not to be able to continue with our normal calendar of events at both a national and local level and we know the committee will not have taken the decision to cancel the Dundee festival lightly.

“It is however imperative that we ensure we are following government guidelines and public safety is of the utmost importance, therefore the Festival has had to be cancelled this year.

“In lieu of fundraising on the night and donations from tickets sales towards the Poppy Appeal, I would like to encourage all those who support and follow the Dundee festival to donate to the 2020 Poppy Appeal through the range of virtual options which have been set up by PoppyScotland.”

The restricted laying of crosses ceremony at the Garden of Remembrance will take place on Saturday October 31.

A minute’s silence and wreath-laying service will take place on Sunday November 8.