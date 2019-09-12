Dundee residents ask for people to name-and-shame fly-tippers

Council officials are demanding people name and shame fly-tippers.

The order was prompted after piles of bricks, plaster and wood were dumped at a layby of the A92 to Arbroath near Monifieth.

Now Dundee City Council wants to nail offenders and bring them to court where they could be hit with a £40,000 fine.

One nearby resident, Eddie Mahoney, 72, said: “It’s a disgrace.

“People have been dumping rubbish for ages at the layby, but this is one of the worst I have ever seen.

“There is so much stuff that it must have come from a small skip, or maybe a flat back truck that could have tipped it up and on to the road.

“I really wish the council could catch people red handed because it is becoming a real problem.

“You see stuff dumped all over the place nowadays from beds to lots of household rubbish.

“It is getting out of hand and the sooner someone is caught the better.

“It is just laziness from people to leave their rubbish strewn in laybys and it could be dangerous too by blocking the layby or even being blown all over the place.”

A spokeswoman for Dundee City Council said: “So called fly-tipping is an antisocial behaviour that blights the communities and areas where it happens.

“Anyone who does it is also acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity.

“These procedures include issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

The council spokeswoman added that the public can play its part and said: “You can report fly-tipping on the council’s website.”

Road bosses Bear Scotland were contacted about the issue and shown photographs of the scene.

But, following investigations by officials, a spokeswoman explained: “It is actually an access road to the A92 and is the responsibility of the local authority.

“It is not a trunk road, but we know that general layby and it does look like a problem.

“Although it is near the A92, it is actually not part of it. It is just one of these things and it is more like an access road.

“Bear has been in contact with the council regarding the issue.”