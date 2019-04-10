Dundee residents angry over parking on scrubland beside vehicle charging hub

Locals in Stobswell have hit out at inconsiderate drivers using an area of land beside the Princes Street charging hub as an impromptu car park.

The issue of the land surrounding the bench was raised at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Stobswell Forum held at Arthurstone Library.

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short, who was at the meeting, has since raised the issue with council officers.

But the local authority said they “can’t touch” the cars parked on the scrubland as the area is free of parking restrictions.

However, Ms Short has said she will ask about having flowers planted on the land to dissuade “disgraceful” drivers from parking there.

She said: “I will ask if we can see about getting some wild flowers planted in the area and show folk that the Maryfield ward is not a car park but a place where people live and want to enjoy their surroundings.”