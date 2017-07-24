Residents in a newly regenerated area of Dundee are angry they have been left with work unfinished after the developers left.

Householders in Mill o’ Mains claimed they had been promised that work to repair fences round their homes would be carried out.

However, they told the Tele that the developers had now left the site and the work was still not done.

Local councillor Brian Gordon said he had been contacting the developers and the main contractors on the residents’ behalf, but he felt they were being ignored.

Mr Gordon said he had contacted both Hart Builders and Home Group Scotland on behalf of residents.

Wilma Matthew, 70, of Colonsay Terrace, said that during the construction work in the area her garden fence was broken by a large piece of machinery operated by one of the men working for Hart Builders, the main contractors on the site.

She said: “Initially they didn’t even admit they had been responsible for the damage but ultimately they held their hands up.

“They promised us they would repair the fencing but they have now left the site and the work still hasn’t been carried out.”

Anne Thomson said temporary wire fencing had been put round a property in Mull Terrace belonging to a family member.

“Although they promised to take it down it’s still there” she said. “We’re trying to sell the property but it has this unsightly fencing around it.”

Stuart Dixon, of Home Group, said: “We’ll inspect the fences and if necessary repair any damage caused during regeneration works.”

A spokeswoman for Hart said: “We hope to complete the remedial work to the broken fence by the end of the week.”

She said the temporary fencing was due to work which should be completed in the next “week or two”.