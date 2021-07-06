Dundee resident James celebrates 100th birthday

“You’ve got the wrong person, I’m not turning 100!”, said a youthful looking James Stewart during his milestone celebration at a Dundee care home.

James was born in Aberdeenshire on July 6 1921, in the Travelling community.

Little is known about James before he was in sheltered housing in Tealing, Angus.

He then moved to Harestane Care Home two years ago, due to worsening dementia.

Travelling the country, James spent his youth in the army, where he took up a fondness for bare knuckle boxing.

Manager of Harestane Care Home, Margaret Brand, said: “James is very passionate about boxing, as he used to do bare knuckle fighting in the army.”

While the centenarian is not travelling as much as he used to, James’ hobbies have been very little affected by the pandemic.

Margaret said: “He has still been able to maintain his lifestyle. He loves listening to his Irish and Scottish music and of course his boxing!”

James celebrated his birthday at the care home with staff, enjoying a cold beer and gifts and cards – which include his letter from the Queen.

Staff at Harestane say they are incredibly fond of his sense of humour.

Margaret added that when asked how he felt to be turning 100, James denied reaching the milestone.

He told Margaret: “You’ve got the wrong person, I’m not turning 100!”

She added: “He certainly doesn’t look it.”