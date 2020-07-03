Dundee Rep to hold virtual summer schools for children to learn drama online

Dundee Rep is getting ready to host its annual summer school virtually this year.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, the regular summer holiday programmes at the Rep had to be called off, but staff were keen to make sure they were still able to offer something to Dundee’s children.

Jess Thorpe, who alongside Tashi Gore is associate director at the theatre, said: “We usually have a summer programme with lots of activities for young people so we had to think about how we could still offer something this year.

“It became clear when the school hubs closed for the summer we had to offer something online for young people to do.

“There will be two separate options for primary and secondary school pupils.

“For primary school pupils we have set up Dundee Spy Academy.

“Zoom lends itself well to being part of a spy drama and it makes you think of surveillance, so we have built a whole drama around that.

“We are asking the young people to come online as a spy and solve a mission by getting a bit more information each day, cracking codes, using disguises and interviewing suspects.

“We will be using technology to create a fictional world and it is very exciting because we can get them all to create their own characters.

“It will be great for the younger kids.

“We are aiming for the young people to do an hour and a half every day to give them a bit of structure during the holidays.”

For secondary schools pupils, the directors will be working with the youngsters on a project called Together/Apart.

This will see the children creating a new piece of theatre online.

Jess continued: “We are responsible as directors for devising new pieces of work, so for secondary school pupils we will be working with them to make a piece of theatre online for the first time.

“This will be a massive creative experience for the young people of Dundee.

“It is a challenge to learn something new and use our creativity to create new opportunities for young people during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The spaces are filling up really well so I am very excited.

“A lot of children are planning to take part in Dundee Spy Academy – the spaces are almost full.

“It has been an unreal time but there are creative solutions and chances to do things we have never done before.

“We can recreate and reinvent ourselves, which is very exciting.”

Places can be booked online at the Dundee Rep website.