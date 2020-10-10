Dundee Rep invites teenagers to tread virtual boards with online performances

Youngsters in the City of Discovery are being given the chance to share what is important to them with the world – via an online production at The Dundee Rep Theatre.

Participants aged 13 to 18 will have the opportunity to tread the boards of the famous stage and talk about any subject they want to – while being broadcast on a live online video feed next month.

Producers are also looking for young groups to take part too, such as bands, dance acts, or acting groups, some of which might be pre-recorded to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.

The performance itself is being produced and led by four young people – Ewan Chanter, Ellie Reid, Alix Mitchell and Ellie Mather.

Ewan, 15, an S5 pupil at Madras College, St Andrews, said: “Each speaker will have five minutes to talk about anything they want to.

“It could be a hobby, an experience, something they’ve learned and want to teach us, someone they look up to, their own feelings or how they’ve coped in lockdown – anything at all.”

Ewan, who hopes to one day work in theatre, and the other three producers are all enrolled in the Rep’s Tenfold project, aimed at giving youngsters hands-on industry experience.

Tenfold, formally named Enterprise at The Rep, supports young people through a bespoke 12-month experience at the theatre.

© SYSTEM

In addition and to mark the 10th year of the project, current participants are being given professional mentoring and past participants will share their journeys since leaving the programme.

Creative associate Amanda Glover, who manages the project, said: “The experience engages with young people to allow them to create and produce their own event and project manage the whole thing themselves.

“Lockdown has changed that, so now they are doing an online event but they’re still doing it all on their own, looking for the acts and working out how to tie them all together.

“The team that are managing it get a whole host of skills in a real life environment, we’re there to support them but they hold the reigns and do all the decision making.

“Their choices and actions are what make the production happen and it improves their team working skills, resilience and confidence.”

For more details or to enquire about participating in the production, email dundeereptenfold@gmail.com before Monday, October 12.