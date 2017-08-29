Dundee Rep announces last-minute cancellation of play preview over ‘technical issues’

Dundee Rep has made a last-minute cancellation of the preview of a show.

Folk looking forward to tonight’s performance of Dundee Rep Ensemble’s latest production August: Osage County were told today that the show had been called off.

The theatre said the cancellation was due to “technical issues” and that ticketholders would have the opportunity to view one of the other shows during the run.

A second preview of the play will go ahead tomorrow and the show will officially open to the public on Thuesday and run until September 16.

A spokeswoman for Dundee Rep said: “We were very sorry to inform our customers that, due to technical issues, we have cancelled our first preview performance of August: Osage County.

“This is not a decision we took lightly, but for the good of the production and the rest of the run, we will not be open to the public this evening.

“We have been in touch with tonight’s customers who have all been offered either a full refund or tickets to another performance during the run at no extra cost.”

August: Osage County is described as a tragicomedy set in Oklahoma, exploring drug addiction and inescapable pasts.

The drama will be performed by the Rep’s award-winning Ensemble and directed by newly-appointed artistic director Andrew Panton.

The play was described as a “modern American family drama that will thrill, shock and tear at the heart but it won’t be long before it raises a stream of raucous laughter.”