Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre receive over £480,000 from Scottish Government emergency fund

The Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre has received over £480,000 in emergency funding from the Scottish Government.

The Performing Arts Venue Relief Fund is designed to support performing arts venues that are unable to re-open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue is one of twenty across Scotland to receive funding from the first strand of the £12.5 million fund and received £480,907.

A Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre spokesperson said: “We’re delighted that our application to the Scottish Government’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund has been successful.

“This funding will make a significant change for how we plan to take the organisation forward including the work of our award winning, world class ensembles of actors and dancers.

“Our Dundee and Tayside audiences are incredibly loyal to us, and this funding will allow us to create a bespoke programme of work for them to engage with while current restrictions mean we cannot stage performances for larger audiences in our main auditorium and on tour.

“The programme we have designed is also explicitly intended to create significant paid opportunities for freelance artists and practitioners and we look forward to working with them to deliver this programme in the coming months.”

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Theatres and performing arts venues are vital to individuals, communities and our country. Our performing arts venues effectively had to close overnight, with an almost complete loss of income. There is no doubt that in doing so they saved lives, and for that I am extremely grateful.

“We know the impact of this crisis will be long-term so ambitious action to support the future of these organisations, as well as our wider cultural infrastructure, is key. This funding will be a vital lifeline to help performing arts venues continue to weather the storm.”

Iain Munro, CEO of Creative Scotland added: “This funding for performing arts venues is much needed and will help organisations tackle these challenges but we are aware that budgets are finite and it is not possible to provide financial assistance to every organisation through this route at this time.

“The Covid-19 emergency funds announced for the culture sector so far are not, by any means, the end of the support to be offered and there will be more announcements to come, not least in terms of how the £97m Scotland has received for culture and heritage as a result of the UK Government’s funding package is to be applied.

“The precise nature of this is still being determined and, beyond what has already been made available, Creative Scotland is working closely with the Scottish Government to actively discuss further support for the culture sector, including for those who may not have received funding previously.”

Venues receiving the second strand of the Performing Arts Fund, will be announced in due course.