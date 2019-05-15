Dundee Rep actress Irene nominated for Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland

Dundee Rep actress Irene Macdougall has been nominated for Best Female Performance for her role as Kate Keller in All My Sons in the Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland (Cats) 2019.

The Rep is also nominated in the Best Design category for The Dark Carnival, a Vanishing Point production that was presented in partnership with The Rep. Perth Theatre at Horsecross is in the running for four awards thanks to Ian Brown’s production of Morna Young’s Lost at Sea. It is nominated for best ensemble, best director, best design and best use of sound and music.

Another show coming to Dundee Rep later this month has been nominated in six categories, including Best Production.

My Left Foot – The Musical is produced by Birds of Paradise, Scotland’s only professional, disability-led arts organisation.