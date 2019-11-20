Dundee rehab centre Jericho House struggling to balance books due to Universal Credit

Managers of an alcohol rehabilitation centre say the impact of Universal Credit on service users has left the facility struggling to balance the books.

Jericho House’s funding problems emerged as the Tele spoke to some of those whose lives have been transformed by the vital service.

They spoke frankly of losing jobs, partners and even how their own families shunned them after they became reliant on drink and drugs.

One man admitted he considered killing himself after drinking so much he lost out on seeing his kids.

Jericho House, on Artillery Lane, is staffed by a number of former residents.

But manager David McEnroy has appealed for funding for the charity, which has been hit by the red tape around Universal Credit and the delays to applicants receiving benefits.

He said: “We rely on the clients’ housing benefits to help meet the costs which are £600 per person a week. In private units that can be on average up to £3,000 a week.

“But with Universal Credit’s new rules it means someone starting on it can wait 13 weeks which causes a lot of stress and we have lost £30,000 from our budget which is a huge chunk to lose.

“The Jericho House group was forced to sell three properties in the last couple of years to subsidise our service and now we’re appealing for help.

“We looked at our statistics and all four Jericho Houses have a 60 to 70% success rate.”

Emir Taha, 41, is a current Jericho House resident.

His alcoholism cost him his family’s support and he considered taking his own life in January.

He said: “I was suicidal and the police became involved.

“I had been drinking for 20 years and despite my ex-wife and family trying to help me, I was just too far gone. But I got in here and over the last 10 months I’ve got better and now I am training to become a peer support worker to help guys in Jericho House.

“I am still a resident, but for the last six months I’ve taken guys to AA meetings and to help them integrate with everyday life.

“I have the best relationship with my ex and I see my kids. Instead of dreading Christmas, I am looking forward to it.”

Another man grateful for the tremendous support he received is James Kelly, 61, who now works as a cook at Jericho House.

He said: “I’m an alcoholic. You never beat it, but you have got to live with it one day at a time.

“I came in here in 2005 and I am a plumber to trade but now I’m known as ‘James the cook’ although I do help out when the plumbing or toilets are broken.

“One of the joys of Jericho is that we try to give the boys some responsibility and I am grateful for what it did for me.”

Meanwhile, a mum told how Jericho House has saved her boy’s life and said: “The work they do here is absolutely brilliant.

“I don’t know where my son would be without them. My son was on alcohol and drugs and we tried everything.

“But it was here that saved him. We need more places like this.

“We really were at our wits’ end. It was awful, but in the short time my son’s been here I have seen a great improvement and I cannot thank them enough.”

Dundee MSP Joe FitzPatrick visited and took a tour of the not-for-profit 12-bedroom centre which helps recovering addicts before hailing the work of management.

Mr FitzPatrick said: “The work they do here is great. It shows there’s hope for the future.”