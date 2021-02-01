A solicitor who started a glass recycling business during lockdown is set to expand across the east of Scotland after its amazing success so far in Dundee.

Ryan Russell, from Broughty Ferry, launched the Doorstep Glass Recycling during lockdown after waiting in queues at recycling points in the city.

The business charges £6 a month to collect unwanted glass and take it for recycling, with a percentage of profits going to the Dundee foodbank.

So far, the idea of recycling to feed the community has captured the imagination of residents across the city – and now Ryan, and business partner Alisdair Smith, are expanding into St Andrews and Perth.

© Kenny Smith

Ryan said: “The regular donations to the Foodbank through the effortless recycling of glass has really struck a chord with the local community.

“Recycling to feed the Dundee community is happening now and benefitting those less fortunate. At the same time as providing a service which is all about convenience, there is a substantial environmental benefit in recycling glass in the correct way, which our business tries to help with.”

The company already has a partnership with Dundee Foodbank, but now will look to link up with others across Tayside and Fife as the business expands.

Ryan said: “On the back of the success of the Dundee project we are now launching in Perth and St Andrews with the first collections at the end of February.

“What we are doing is really helping others and has really been resonating with a lot of folk – so much so that we are ready to expand.

“It is a doorstep glass collection service that operates on a monthly collection with a subscription fee.

“A percentage of profits are donated to the foodbank. We have made two sizeable donations in the first two months so people can see the direct benefits of effortlessly recycling glass with us.”

Ryan added: “We are rolling out the same models in Perth and St Andrews and will be affiliated with the local foodbanks in these areas substantially increasing there charitable donations. Of course there are also many community benefits.

“We are aiming to improve recycling rates across the Tayside and our service will reduce the number of vehicles attending recycling centres, having a positive impact on local emission targets.

“The service will also capture glass that had previously been lost to the recycling chain due to them being discarded of in general waste collections.

“As the UK falls short of our EU recycling target of 50%, local businesses must innovate to create new approaches that can be scaled across the country ultimately improving recycling rates.

“Every tonne of glass recycled saves 246 kg of CO2 emissions so the accumulative impact of the business launching in other areas provide substantial environmental benefits.

“We are also aiming to be a carbon neutral business by 2022.”