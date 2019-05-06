Dundee record label launches new record to raise funds for local mental health charity

A Dundee record label is launching a new record to raise funds for a local mental health charity.

Paschar will be only the second release on the Hilltown Disco label, which will feature as part of a series of albums for Art Angel – a new mental health initiative.

The record takes its name from mythology, with Paschar said to guard the physical world between heaven and hell.

A whole host of electronic talent from across Scotland and Europe have donated their tracks to help produce the record.

Art Angel helps people who are suffering from mental health issues express themselves creatively, mainly through art, film and photography.

As well as dealing with mental health issues, the charity aims to tackle social isolation by linking others with shared experiences.

Label co-founder Ben Traill said: “Mental health is something really close to our hearts at the Hilltown Disco collective.

“We became aware of the Art Angel through friends and DJ’d at a fundraiser for the project last summer.

“The amazing work Art Angel was carrying out and the massive impact they had on people’s lives in Dundee became clear very quickly.

“Every penny raised from the Paschar EP will go directly to Art Angel to help fund their work.”

Rosie Summerton, manager of Art Angel said: “It’s fantastic to be associated with a label producing fantastic music and the EP tracks are amazing.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to Hilltown Disco for their support.”

Arran Trax, a former Isle of Arran resident is now producing tracks from his Hamburg base and Lunacy Glasgow resident DJ Aisha and fellow Glaswegian Fear-E, all feature on the album.

International talent is also on the release, with Belgian Electro maestro Dataware featuring as well as Lisbon-based Violet, who has been named as one of electronic music magazine Mixmag’s DJ’s to Watch Out for 2019.

The digital EP will be available to buy from Hilltown Disco’s Bandcamp page on the May 24.