Dundee receives £834k to help implement Frank’s Law free care policy

Dundee has received more than £800,000 to help it implement Frank’s Law, health chiefs have been told.

Free personal care for people aged under 65 came into force in Scotland at the start of this month. It followed a lengthy campaign by Amanda Kopel, widow of the former Dundee United player Frank, to allow anyone who needs personal care before they reach the age of 65 to receive it free of charge.

Frank was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease but wasn’t entitled to free care because of his age.

After voting to support Amanda’s campaign, the Scottish Government included £40 million of funding for Scottish councils to help them implement the policy from April 1.

A report to the city’s health and social care integrated joint board has now revealed that Dundee’s share of that cash amounted to £834,000.

The board’s chief officer, David Lynch, said a working group had reviewed existing systems to ensure the policy would be “implemented smoothly” from the start of the month.

He continued: “Service users currently receiving services are being notified of the changes as part of the annual charging letter.

“We anticipate that it will take a short period to fully review and amend the relevant elements of the council’s charging policies, and retrospective adjustments to charges will be made to April 1 2019 should these be required.

“A significant number of adults under the age of 65 already receive their personal care free of charge because of their level of income and assets in line with local charging policies which means they do not require to contribute.”

However, he warned that there was a risk that should the number of referrals to, and demand for, the service increase, there is “a potential that any arising financial pressures will be greater than the additional resources” made available by the government.