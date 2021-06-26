Dundee receive windfall after Celtic confirm Jack Hendry sale to Oostende – and Dark Blues could earn even more from the deal later this summer

Dundee have been handed a six-figure windfall after Jack Hendry completed his move from Celtic to Belgian side KV Oostende.

The Scotland defender left Dens Park for a club-record fee of £1.3 million in January 2018 to join Brendan Rodgers’ side with the figure rising due to add-ons.

Included in that deal was a sell-on clause that entitled the Dark Blues to a chunk of the next fee received by the Hoops, if they chose to sell.

Today the Parkhead club confirmed Hendry had completed his transfer to Oostende, where he spent last season on loan.

The fee for the switch had been agreed prior to the loan move and is reported to amount to £1.75m.

Part of the club-record deal back in 2018 saw Dundee insert a sell-on clause amounting to 25% of any profit earned by the Hoops in any further sale.

That means the Dark Blues will pocket just over £100,000 this summer.

More to come?

But Dundee could stand to earn even more if Hendry moves on again.

There are reports the Belgian club are aiming to turn a quick profit by selling Hendry on immediately.

And clubs such as recently-relegated English Championship side West Bromwich Albion could be ready to pay as much as £5m for the stylish defender.

It is understood Dundee would also receive a cut of that deal, earning a further percentage of any sell-on fee received by Celtic.

And that figure could be higher than the £100,000 earned from the transfer to Oostende.