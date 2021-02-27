A city rapper is showing no signs of slowing down as he has released his new track, his third since he was released from prison last year.

Dane Carroll, who raps under the alias Metagold, has been turning his life around following his release from HMP Perth.

The talented musician has been sharing some of the tracks he penned after being found guilty of supplying class A drugs worth nearly £900,000.

His latest release, Baker’s Wife, is one of the songs which will be featuring on his upcoming EP, Sacred Geometry, available next month.

Baker’s Wife comes hot on the back of recent releases, The Pen and the Jumper which were compiled whilst the 31-year-old was serving time.

He added: “This is another track which I wrote whilst I was in prison.

“It will be part of the new EP.

“It will be out on a number of the digital platforms, it’s a six-track album which will be out next month.”

Metagold hasn’t shied away from the limelight since remerging onto the scene after his time inside.

The ex-army sniper revealed since sharing his story there had been a “negative and positive reaction” from those on the city streets.

He added: “When you put yourself up on the cross you’ve got to expect judgement.

“There has been a lot of negative and positive reactions to me sharing my story but for me personally things have been going from strength to strength.

“I wanted to put a video out there that hadn’t really been done before. I didn’t want my image to interfere with the music.

“So in the Baker’s Wife video you only see my silhouette. I’ve had a lot of positive reaction to the track, people are saying it’s the best one yet.

“Folk have been asking me who the baker’s wife is? Thinking its alluding to a certain person.

“The baker’s wife is somebody who makes dough and makes bread which are slang terms for money and I fell in love with making money.

“I really like how the video turned out.”

Dane has also been sharing his story with Angus podcast host and ex-bareknuckle boxer Decca Heggie, on the “The Official All Or Nothing Podcast”.

He added: “I was speaking with Decca last week and that podcast will also be coming out shortly ahead of the release of the EP.

“I’ve also been approached for a few acting roles, I’ve got no plans of slowing down.”

Sacred Geometry will be out next month and will be available on iTunes and Spotify and will feature tracks from his time inside.